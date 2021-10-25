Hebron Weather Forecast
HEBRON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
