Hebron, KY

Hebron Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

HEBRON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpSvVA00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

