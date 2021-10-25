Jump on Sylvania’s rainy forecast today

(SYLVANIA, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sylvania Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sylvania:

Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.