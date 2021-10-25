4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpSlv800

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

