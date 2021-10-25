CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

Monday sun alert in Arizona City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 7 days ago

(ARIZONA CITY, AZ) A sunny Monday is here for Arizona City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arizona City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cbpSj9g00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

