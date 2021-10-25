CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

Weather Forecast For Millersville

Millersville (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MILLERSVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpSfcm00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

