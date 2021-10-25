CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hertford

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpSb5s00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

