Tell City Daily Weather Forecast
TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
