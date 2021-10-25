CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

Tell City Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cbpSZHI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

