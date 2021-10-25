A rainy Monday in Chowchilla — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CHOWCHILLA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chowchilla Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chowchilla:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.