Bunker Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
