Bunker Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cbpSPS200

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

