Bunker Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



