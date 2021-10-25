CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastman, GA

Jump on Eastman’s rainy forecast today

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(EASTMAN, GA) Monday is set to be rainy in Eastman, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eastman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpSNvo00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

