Rainy forecast for Bessemer City? Jump on it!

(BESSEMER CITY, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Bessemer City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bessemer City:

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.