Bessemer City, NC

Rainy forecast for Bessemer City? Jump on it!

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BESSEMER CITY, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Bessemer City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bessemer City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpSM3500

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

BESSEMER CITY, NC
Bessemer City, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

