Dunbar, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Dunbar

 7 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpSJOu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

