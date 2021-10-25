CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

A rainy Monday in La Grange — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

La Grange (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LA GRANGE, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Grange Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpSASN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

