CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SNEADS FERRY, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sneads Ferry Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sneads Ferry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpS60i00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Sneads Ferry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sneads Ferry: Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, October 26: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, October
SNEADS FERRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sneads Ferry, NC
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Sneads Ferry

(SNEADS FERRY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sneads Ferry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

Sneads Ferry, NC
171
Followers
617
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy