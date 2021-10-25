CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Monday rain in Wallace: Ideas to make the most of it

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WALLACE, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Wallace, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wallace:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbpS1b500

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wallace: Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then
WALLACE, NC
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace, NC
212
Followers
617
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy