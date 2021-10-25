4-Day Weather Forecast For Dayton
DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
