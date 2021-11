Sitting blissfully listening to Matt Baumann’s new record The Ivory in the Narrows I went through a carousel of emotions and feelings. All of which got me excited to do this review for him. Matt Baumann reached out and asked me to review his new record The Ivory in the Narrows which he recorded with the incomparable Jeremy Smart on electric guitar. It is just the two of them. Simple in its form yes, complexity in the lyrics, yes. A few years ago, I may have reviewed one of Matt’s records, I’m not sure, but I listened. I’ve seen him live a bunch of times as well. What has always struck me about Matt are his lyrics. The poetry in their feeling, their simplicity and complexity, and his lyrics all draw me in like a deer in the headlights. Then everything gets put down and shut off and the listening commences.

