Long Prairie, MN

Weather Forecast For Long Prairie

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cbpRhQR00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

(LONG PRAIRIE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Long Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
