3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Vancleave

 7 days ago

(VANCLEAVE, MS) A sunny Monday is here for Vancleave, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vancleave:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cbpRD8l00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

