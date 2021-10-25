Townsend Weather Forecast
TOWNSEND, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
