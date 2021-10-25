CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, DE

Townsend Weather Forecast

Townsend (DE) Weather Channel
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

TOWNSEND, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpQmsH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend, DE
86
Followers
619
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy