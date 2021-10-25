Graniteville Daily Weather Forecast
GRANITEVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0