Graniteville Daily Weather Forecast

GRANITEVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



