Daily Weather Forecast For Hampton
HAMPTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
