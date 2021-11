I don’t remember where I was at the precise moment that Lehman Brothers collapsed—asleep, presumably, as the firm filed for bankruptcy at 1:45 a.m. on a Monday—but I do recall how the news hit home. It was mid-September, 2008, the beginning of my senior year of college; I was making my desultory way to a career fair, on the off chance that some representative from the future might set my life on its mysterious course. Students in dark suits, who had spent the summer in the corporate chrysalis of banks and consulting firms, rushed ahead. Too bad for them. There stood Lehman’s poster-board sign, its text crossed out with thick black marker: a gesture whose symbolic significance could be lost on no one.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO