Barriers to Vaccination Goal are ‘Politics and Profit’

Federally mandating the COVID-19 vaccine can ensure that individuals are protecting themselves along with the health of those around them. Over 700,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, more than the amount of Americans that died during WWII, WWI and the American Civil War combined. Many individuals believe that the vaccine was produced at a rapid rate without undergoing human trials. However, this is not true as the vaccine has been through clinical tests, backed by research while undergoing a peer review process, not to mention it has been FDA approved. In the areas where there is a high vaccination rate, COVID deaths have decreased but the opposite is seen in areas with low vaccination rates. Yet almost half the United States population has not been vaccinated. Why?

