Barriers to Vaccination Goal are ‘Politics and Profit’

By James Python
North Denver News
 7 days ago
The director-general of the World Health Organization said Sunday that unless countries use existing tools in the fight against the pandemic effectively, there will be no end in sight. “The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it,” Tedros said addressing World Health Summit, a global forum held in...

WDVM 25

Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Covid News Brief: Vaccine Boosters, Profits, Treatment Updates and More

With expectations that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will announce a decision about booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, there is plenty of COVID-19-related news. Here’s a look. Why are Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Using Original COVID-19 Formulations?. One of the selling points...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

Nation's vaccine experts debate goal of booster campaign

As the U.S. heads into the winter months, the nation’s top vaccine experts and infectious disease physicians are torn over whether the majority of the general public needs COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Some believe that the primary goal should be to prevent severe disease from COVID-19. Others, including Dr. Anthony...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea says it reaches goal of 70% vaccinations for COVID-19

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Saturday that it has achieved its goal of vaccinating 70% of its 52 million people, paving the way for a planned return to normal next month. The target, set a month before the country kicked off its inoculation campaign in late February, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO: Five African Countries on Track to Reach 40% Vaccination Goal

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Africa region chief says only five African countries - less than 10 percent of the continent's nations - are on track to meet the goal of vaccinating 40 percent of their populations by the end of the year. WHO Africa says Seychelles, Mauritius, and Morocco...
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Bill Maher: “Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity and we shouldn’t fire people with natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine, we should hire them”

This week, the CDC released a study that finds that vaccine offers better protection than natural immunity. According to the study, “in a new MMWR examining more than 7,000 people across 9 states who were hospitalized with COVID-like illness, CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.”
HEALTH
thestand.org

Vaccine inequity | 787 problems 86 profits | Kellogg wants to talk

► From the Bellingham Herald — Bellingham hospital reports record-high COVID patient load — St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported a new record high for COVID-related patients it was treating during the pandemic, with 42 reported Tuesday. ► From the (Everett) Herald — Kids are big part of coronavirus surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rwuhawksherald.com

Political Head-To-Head: Should the U.S, Government Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines?

Federally mandating the COVID-19 vaccine can ensure that individuals are protecting themselves along with the health of those around them. Over 700,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, more than the amount of Americans that died during WWII, WWI and the American Civil War combined. Many individuals believe that the vaccine was produced at a rapid rate without undergoing human trials. However, this is not true as the vaccine has been through clinical tests, backed by research while undergoing a peer review process, not to mention it has been FDA approved. In the areas where there is a high vaccination rate, COVID deaths have decreased but the opposite is seen in areas with low vaccination rates. Yet almost half the United States population has not been vaccinated. Why?
U.S. POLITICS
wosu.org

Could COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Be The Next Political Fight

This week we take a look at the prospect of vaccine mandates for school kids, the stalled redistricting process, the latest in the nuclear bailout scandal, the Columbus Green energy ballot issue and Ohio’s new license plate. This week's panelists include: Darrel Rowland, senior editor for The Columbus Dispatch, Terry Casey, Republican strategist and Joseph Mas, of the Ohio Hispanic Coalition.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Law professor sees vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy

Matt Steffey, a Mississippi College School of Law professor, sees COVID-19 vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy. “There is no doubt that as a spender of federal healthcare dollars, the federal government can attach conditions to receiving that money,” Steffey said. “Eventually, I expect the policy to be upheld—especially as it relates to employees and expenditures. The federal government has the authority to write emergency policy to save lives in the worst pandemic in over 100 years. If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is. The delta variant is waning, but it would be preferable to head off the next one at the pass. Mississippi has teetered on the brink of having no ICU beds available in the state, which is perilous for everyone who lives and breathes. People are one accident or heart attack away from unavailable medicine.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
