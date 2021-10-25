Hugo Weather Forecast

HUGO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 35 mph



