Hugo, OK

Hugo Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

HUGO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cbpPqCA00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

Hugo (OK) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hugo

(HUGO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hugo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
