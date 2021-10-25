Hugo Weather Forecast
HUGO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
