South Amboy Daily Weather Forecast

South Amboy, NJ

 7 days ago

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpPQRO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in South Amboy

(SOUTH AMBOY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Amboy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
