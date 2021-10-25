BMW begins production of i4 all-electric vehicle at the Munich plant

BMW, like so many others, is pushing ahead with electrification as quickly as possible. The Bavarian automaker intends to release at least four new electric models in the coming years, and if the BMW i4 is anything to go by, they'll be brilliant. At the same time, the company has continued development on hydrogen vehicles like the iX5, but its latest announcement shows that EVs are certainly where its main focus lies. Over the weekend, the BMW Group announced that its Munich plant has gone fully electric and has just completed its first series-produced i4. This is the first step in the production plant's goal to turn at least half of its output into electrified vehicles by 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO