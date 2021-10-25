CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

BMW begins production of i4 all-electric vehicle at the Munich plant

industryglobalnews24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW announces that it has started the production of all-electric i4 model in its...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

Last year, Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue. Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.
CARS
kfgo.com

Factbox-Major carmakers’ electric vehicle investment and production goals

(Reuters) – Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a main tenet of their business agenda. Below is a summary of key goals set by major automakers and brands for electric...
ECONOMY
#Plant#Munich#Generation
Daily Herald

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT -- Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle...
DETROIT, IL
motor1.com

2025 electric BMW 3 Series: All you need to know

BMW is working on an all-new generation of vehicles which will be fully electric and for this new series of models it is reviving an old moniker, Neue Klasse. It means ‘new class’ in German and it announces the transition to considerably different and more advanced vehicles, one of which will be a fully-electric 3 Series equivalent model expected to debut in 2025.
CARS
CNBC

Ford to spend $315 million converting British factory into electric vehicle plant

LONDON – Ford announced Monday that it intends to spend £230 million ($315 million) transforming a factory in northwest England into a site that will make components for electric vehicles. The vehicle transmission facility in Halewood, Merseyside, will be turned into an electric power unit production plant, the U.S. motor...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

(Reuters) – Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round...
BUSINESS
wuwm.com

Electric vehicles begin to win over more diverse customers in Wisconsin

More makers of electric vehicles are showing signs of reaching out to a broader, more diverse group of customers. The change comes as there are indications in Wisconsin of some diversity among EV and gas-electric hybrid buyers. The auto industry is investing billions of dollars in electric vehicles, expecting to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Interesting Engineering

It's Official. BMW Will Halt Fossil Fuel Production at Its Main Plant

We have already examined what would happen if all internal combustion engines (ICEs) were banned immediately. Now, it seems slowly but surely we are getting to that point. At a conference marking the start of production of BMW's electric i4 model, the company's head of production revealed that the firm will stop making internal combustion engines at its main plant in Munich by 2024, according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

First Series Production BMW i4 Has Rolled Off The Assembly Line In Munich

BMW today celebrated the completion of the first production i4 electric sedan. Produced at its home plant in Munich, the car is the first fully electric vehicle produced at the plant in its nearly 100-year history. BMW announced that its Munich plant would be upgraded to produce EVs last year...
CARS
BMW BLOG

This is how the BMW i4 is being built at the Munich Plant

The first-ever BMW i4 rolled off the production line this week. The Munich plant is almost 100 years old, so seeing the all-electric i4 finish production there is a big deal for BMW. Its production also kicks off the future for the brand, as BMW plans to electrify half of its models at the plant in Munich.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New BMW i4 EV rolls off the production line

BMW has announced that their new BMW i4 has rolled off the production line at their plant in Munich. The company has also said that by 2023, more than half of the vehicles from the plant will be electric. The Munich plant is one of BMW oldest plants it is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Has Made A Massive Decision About Its Munich Plant

BMW, like so many others, is pushing ahead with electrification as quickly as possible. The Bavarian automaker intends to release at least four new electric models in the coming years, and if the BMW i4 is anything to go by, they'll be brilliant. At the same time, the company has continued development on hydrogen vehicles like the iX5, but its latest announcement shows that EVs are certainly where its main focus lies. Over the weekend, the BMW Group announced that its Munich plant has gone fully electric and has just completed its first series-produced i4. This is the first step in the production plant's goal to turn at least half of its output into electrified vehicles by 2023.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

BMW starts production of the so-called "Tesla Fighter", also known as the new 2022 BMW i4

The Bavarian automobile maker BMW has today kicked off the mass production of its all-electric BMW i4 four-door coupe. According to an article by the German news magazine Stern, the first BMW i4 was completed at the BMW factory in Munich, which is another milestone for the German automaker after the manufacturing of the electric BMW iX SUV started about three months ago. The new 2022 BMW i4 is supposed to pave the way towards a radical "electrification" of BMW's product lineup.
CARS
Carscoops

Is The BMW i4 M50 Good Enough To Justify The M Badge On An EV?

BMW has made a few bold moves within the last couple of years, with the M department rolling out their new line of cars that, front grilles notwithstanding, are a still brilliant driver’s cars. But the constant pressure to eventually rule out the combustion engine as we know it is ever present, which means that exciting M cars are writing their final chapter. Or are they?
CARS
industryglobalnews24.com

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to enter Indian EV sector

A company official said that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is preparing to launch its first electric product in India in this year. The company sells popular models like Activa and Shine is now aiming to start selling electric scooter along with its dealer partners by the end of this year.
CARS
Journal-News

BMW reboots its EV line with iX/i4 models: Big grilles, big screens

— BMW brought its traveling electric-vehicle show to the Garden Theater in Detroit this summer to show off the all-new iX and i4. The i-siblings demonstrated an evolved BMW EV exterior design with bold, full-fascia kidney grilles and simplified interiors centered around big, high-resolution screens stuffed with smartphone-like electronics. Due in U.S. showrooms early next year, the Bimmers come in the wake of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Audi e-tron vehicles (and ahead of Cadillac’s first all-electric Lyriq crossover, due in 2023) as luxury automakers race to catch up to EV sales-leader Tesla.
CARS

