CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey and West climb down from brink of biggest diplomatic crisis

By Tuvan Gumrukcu
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gX7p_0cbpPGrM00

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and its Western allies climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis on Monday after foreign embassies said that they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference, averting a threatened expulsion of 10 ambassadors.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared “persona non grata” for seeking the release of a jailed philanthropist, told a news conference they had stepped back and would be more careful.

“Our goal is never to create crises, it is to protect the rights, laws, honour and sovereignty of our country,” Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

“With a new statement made by the same embassies today, a step back was taken from this slander against our country and our nation. I believe these ambassadors ... will be more careful in their statements regarding Turkey’s sovereign rights.”

Despite his defiant tone, Erdogan’s comments on Monday were a marked change to cool tensions after threats he made at the weekend.

The ambassadors, including the U.S. envoy, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.

The public call infuriated Ankara, which said the diplomats - also from Germany, France, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland - were interfering in Turkey’s internal affairs.

As Erdogan convened his ministers on Monday afternoon for a session which could have confirmed the expulsions and triggered the deepest rift with the West in his 19 years in power, several embassies put out a brief statement.

“The United States notes that it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter. The other embassies published similar messages or re-tweeted the U.S. message.

A Turkish version of the U.S. statement said the embassy “confirms” compliance with the convention, which some observers said could be read to suggest that the embassies were pledging future compliance.

“Strategic ambiguity at work ... allows Erdogan’s spin doctors to claim that the West has surrendered, while the English version gives the impression back home that the West has stood its ground,” said former opposition parliamentarian Aykan Erdemir on Twitter.

The U.S. State Department later said Monday’s statement on Twitter meant “to underscore that the statement that we put out on October 18 was consistent with Article 41”, adding it would pursue dialogue with Turkey.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to promoting the rule of law, to promoting respect for human rights globally,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“The Biden administration seeks cooperation with Turkey on common priorities, and as with any NATO ally, we will continue to engage in dialogue to address any disagreements.”

A diplomatic source said talks on a plan to reduce tensions were led by the U.S. mission and Turkish officials, including presidential adviser and spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The envoys aimed to highlight Vienna Convention principles while seeking guidance from Turkish officials on what move might be “palatable” for Erdogan, the source said, adding they were cautiously hopeful that the Twitter statements would help ease tensions even if the Turkish government gave no assurances.

CONCERNED INVESTORS

In response to Monday’s developments, the Turkish lira rallied after earlier hitting an all-time low of 9.85 to the U.S. dollar, and was at 9.5930 at 2053 GMT. It has lost almost a quarter of its value this year.

Kavala, a businessman and contributor to civil society groups, is charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and involvement in a failed coup in 2016. He has been held in detention while his trial continues.

Rights groups say his case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan. Kavala said on Friday he would no longer attend his trial, as a fair hearing was impossible after recent comments by the president.

The diplomatic tension has added to investor concerns about Turkey’s economy after the central bank, under pressure from Erdogan to support growth, unexpectedly slashed interest rates by 200 points last week despite inflation rising to nearly 20%.

The 10 envoys were summoned by the foreign ministry last week after calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case, and for his “urgent release”.

Parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop said earlier on Monday that Turkey’s constitution banned discussion of active court cases, including by Turkish politicians in parliament, and that the envoys’ statement marked a “clear and disrespectful” interference.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala’s release two years ago, saying there was no reasonable suspicion he had committed an offence and finding his detention had been intended to silence him.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, Russia revive push to lift U.N. sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China and Russia are pushing the U.N. Security Council to ease sanctions on North Korea by reviving a 2019 attempt to remove a ban on Pyongyang’s exports of statues, seafood and textiles and expanding it to include lifting a refined petroleum imports cap. In a reworked...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Economy#Ankara#Western#Cabinet#The U S Embassy
theintelligencer.com

Erdogan leads Turkey deeper into political and economic crisis

Who can protect the Turkish economy from the maneuvers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan? His threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors may have been withdrawn, but not before the lira took another severe shellacking. The diplomatic flare-up may have been the latest attempt to distract attention from the careening currency...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan climbs down from threat to expel 10 ambassadors

Turkey has climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis after earlier threatening to expel 10 ambassadors in a row over international support for a jailed philanthropist.President Tayyip Erdogan, who at the weekend ordered the diplomats to be declared "persona non grata", said the ten countries had “stepped back” from their demands.The ambassadors, including one from the United States, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.The public call infuriated Ankara, which said the diplomats - also from...
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Uncertainties weigh on Turkey's ties with West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday walked back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. But the week-long standoff underscored the growing uncertainty underpinning Turkey’s relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan’s dominant rule. AFP looks...
BUSINESS
Public Radio International PRI

Turkey faces diplomatic row as currency falters

Turkey has faced a brief diplomatic crisis the past few days which now appears to be resolved. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for 10 ambassadors from Western countries — including the US — to be expelled after they issued a statement of support for a jailed philanthropist, Osman Kavala. On Monday, those countries issued statements saying they will abide by international conventions not to get involved in another country's domestic affairs. The World's Carol Hills spoke with Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow with The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, about the latest developments.
WORLD
Fox News

Evening Edition: Coup In Sudan, Turkey Threatens To Expel Diplomats

Sudan’s military has dissolved a civilian transitional government, declared a state of emergency and arrested the current Prime Minister in what the international community is calling an overnight coup. Meanwhile, Turkey’s President threatens to expel ten foreign diplomats including the U.S. Ambassador. FOX Field Producer Yonat Friling, joins Trey to discuss these stories and others developing around the world.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Turkey's Islamic Defence Consultancy Takes On West

Turkish businessman Melih Tanriverdi seethes at the suggestion that his private defence consultancy has become Ankara's secret weapon in wars across North Africa and the Middle East. SADAT International Defense Consultancy has gained growing scrutiny over US allegations that it trains Syrians who then get dispatched to support pro-Turkish forces...
WORLD
audacy.com

Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of the United States and nine other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.
PROTESTS
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
Reuters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy