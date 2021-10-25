CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Kodak

 7 days ago

KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpPCKS00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
