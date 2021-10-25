CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Wendell? Jump on it!

Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WENDELL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wendell Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wendell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpOy0V00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

