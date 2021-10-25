CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Phelan? Jump on it!

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(PHELAN, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Phelan Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phelan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cbpOp3y00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

