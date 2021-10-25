CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackshear, GA

Monday rain in Blackshear: Ideas to make the most of it

Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel
Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BLACKSHEAR, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Blackshear Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blackshear:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpOlmI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Blackshear Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blackshear: Wednesday, October 20: Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 21: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during
BLACKSHEAR, GA
Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Blackshear, GA
288
Followers
620
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy