Monday rain in Blackshear: Ideas to make the most of it

(BLACKSHEAR, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Blackshear Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blackshear:

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.