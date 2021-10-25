Vacherie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VACHERIE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 28 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.