Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
