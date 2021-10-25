CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cbpOebD00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

