Brookhaven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROOKHAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
