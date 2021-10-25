Daily Weather Forecast For Macclenny
MACCLENNY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
