Carencro Daily Weather Forecast
CARENCRO, LA Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
