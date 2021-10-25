CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Carencro Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cbpOYFj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

