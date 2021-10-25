Trumann Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
 October 25

TRUMANN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpOXN000

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

