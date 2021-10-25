Geismar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GEISMAR, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



