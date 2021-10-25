Geismar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GEISMAR, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
