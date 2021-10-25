Geismar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar (LA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

GEISMAR, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cbpOWUH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

