Coffeyville, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffeyville

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpOVbY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

