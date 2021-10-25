4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
