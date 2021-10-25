Prince Harry, Prince William Fighting More Than Ever After Disastrous Meeting?

dailystar

Two princes, once close, have now gone their separate ways. If this was the 1200s, Prince Harry and Prince William could be expected to wage a war over the throne. Luckily, it’s 2021, so the only fighting appears on the covers of tabloids.

The very public breakup between Harry and William has caused immense speculation about their personal life. You can’t argue they’re as close as they once were, and that narrative just too juicy to pass up.

Read Also: Prince William, Kate Middleton Reeling After Meghan Markle’s ‘Cruel Attack’ On Them?

The pot was only stirred further when Harry returned to the United Kingdom for the unveiling of his mother’s statue. It was the first time the brothers had appeared outside of a church or funeral in years.

Did the two get in a nasty fight? Are they more estranged than ever, and did the fight involve Meghan Markle? Here’s what some are saying about Harry and William’s curious reunion.

Read Also: Meghan and Harry won’t return to UK due to ‘bad publicity’

In the eyes of In Touch, the “uneasy truce” between Harry and William was shattered over the Princess Diana statue. A source said Queen Elizabeth was personally trying to help them make amends, but “it ended in disaster!”

William was too disgusted by Markle to even listen to Harry, and a source said that “he made it very clear he won’t budge until he gets a real apology from both Harry and Meghan.”

Read Also: Meghan Markle reveals how ‘overjoyed but overwhelmed’ she & Prince Harry were after welcoming Lilibet

OK! told a slightly different story. It agreed that William and Harry were at odds, but it said they were really icy and awkward around one another. An insider said, “Judging from their stone faces and body language, it’s obvious they’re more estranged than ever.” Harry was upset at his lack of reception, but neither man felt the need to apologize.

New Idea believes a fight happened as well. This time, it was Kate Middleton trying to get the brothers on the same page. Of course, they had an “ugly confrontation” all the same. An insider said, “Harry made it even more difficult than it had to be.

He wouldn’t go to rehearsals, he refused to share the details of his speech in advance and basically made everyone very nervous. William was spitting venom.” Neither brother saw any need to apologize, so they simply bullied one another instead.

Read Also: Harry and William: What Went Wrong? Shock new insights in ITV documentary

Is the feud actively getting worse? Or is this all just a load of hooey? There’s only one way to know for sure, and that’s by looking at our breakdown here. Any time Harry and William interact these days, it’s sure to make headlines.