Prince Harry, Prince William Fighting More Than Ever After Disastrous Meeting?

 7 days ago

Two princes, once close, have now gone their separate ways. If this was the 1200s, Prince Harry and Prince William could be expected to wage a war over the throne. Luckily, it’s 2021, so the only fighting appears on the covers of tabloids.

The very public breakup between Harry and William has caused immense speculation about their personal life. You can’t argue they’re as close as they once were, and that narrative just too juicy to pass up.

The pot was only stirred further when Harry returned to the United Kingdom for the unveiling of his mother’s statue. It was the first time the brothers had appeared outside of a church or funeral in years.

Did the two get in a nasty fight? Are they more estranged than ever, and did the fight involve Meghan Markle? Here’s what some are saying about Harry and William’s curious reunion.

In the eyes of In Touch, the “uneasy truce” between Harry and William was shattered over the Princess Diana statue. A source said Queen Elizabeth was personally trying to help them make amends, but “it ended in disaster!”

William was too disgusted by Markle to even listen to Harry, and a source said that “he made it very clear he won’t budge until he gets a real apology from both Harry and Meghan.”

OK! told a slightly different story. It agreed that William and Harry were at odds, but it said they were really icy and awkward around one another. An insider said, “Judging from their stone faces and body language, it’s obvious they’re more estranged than ever.” Harry was upset at his lack of reception, but neither man felt the need to apologize.

New Idea believes a fight happened as well. This time, it was Kate Middleton trying to get the brothers on the same page. Of course, they had an “ugly confrontation” all the same. An insider said, “Harry made it even more difficult than it had to be.

He wouldn’t go to rehearsals, he refused to share the details of his speech in advance and basically made everyone very nervous. William was spitting venom.” Neither brother saw any need to apologize, so they simply bullied one another instead.

Is the feud actively getting worse? Or is this all just a load of hooey? There’s only one way to know for sure, and that’s by looking at our breakdown here. Any time Harry and William interact these days, it’s sure to make headlines.

Comments / 47

Bob in Florida
7d ago

H.&M. have lost the battle against his family and they don't know it yet. They are yesterday's tabloid fare that the world has tirred of. The first story from them in Jan. 2020 was that they wanted "freedom" and privacy from the tabloid press. Remember that ? They were wished well by his family and Charles bankrolled them for a few million to get them started in their new life abroad. Then on March 7, 2021 the whole story changed in the notorious Oprah interview with a pack of unsubstantiated accusations including pulling the race card. And some of the accusations have already been proven totally false. And from day one last year they have agressively courted publicity for themselves employing a P.R. firm to do so. What happened to avoiding the tabloids ? It is all a total fiasco of the trashiest and most obvious kind to anyone with even half a brain. Believe them and in fairies and unicorns too.

Reply(9)
29
Marie D
6d ago

Harry will never be happy in life. Right now he thinks he deserves full bow down to me apology from the Queen on down. After the euphoria of that wears off, he'll come up with something else he feels he deserves....like being king!!! Lordy could you imagine that fiasco?

Reply(1)
10
Nunyabeezwax
7d ago

This entire fiasco is Markles doing...The fog has lifted and now I can finally see her true colors.

Reply
27
IN THIS ARTICLE
