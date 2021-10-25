Elmwood Park Weather Forecast
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0