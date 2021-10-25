Elmwood Park Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpOR4e00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

