Pageland, SC

Pageland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

PAGELAND, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cbpOQBv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

