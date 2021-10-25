Pageland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAGELAND, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
