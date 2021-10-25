CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Enfield

Enfield (NC) Weather Channel
Enfield (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ENFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpOPJC00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Enfield (NC) Weather Channel

Enfield (NC) Weather Channel

Enfield, NC
118
Followers
588
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy