Monday rain in Lecanto: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(LECANTO, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Lecanto, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lecanto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpOOfh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

