Semmes, AL

Semmes Weather Forecast

Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cbpONmy00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

