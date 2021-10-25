Daily Weather Forecast For Corydon

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of drizzle overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



