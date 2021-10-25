CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Corydon

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cbpOMuF00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Corydon (IN) Weather Channel

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel

Corydon, IN
225
Followers
617
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy