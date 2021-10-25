CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Monday rain in Polk City: Ideas to make the most of it

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(POLK CITY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Polk City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Polk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpOJG400

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Polk City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Polk City: Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 23: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight;
POLK CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk City, FL
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
POLK CITY, FL
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City, FL
156
Followers
615
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy