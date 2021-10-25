CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings, MD

Monday rain in Owings: Ideas to make the most of it

Owings (MD) Weather Channel
Owings (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(OWINGS, MD) Monday is set to be rainy in Owings, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Owings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpOINL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Owings (MD) Weather Channel

Owings Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Owings: Sunday, October 24: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Chance of showers and
OWINGS, MD
Owings (MD) Weather Channel

Owings (MD) Weather Channel

Owings, MD
79
Followers
615
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy