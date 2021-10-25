CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

Weather Forecast For Millbrook

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MILLBROOK, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cbpOGbt00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

